Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $26,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

