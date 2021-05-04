Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 70 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

