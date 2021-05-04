Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

