Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AZIHF remained flat at $$23.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Azimut has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

