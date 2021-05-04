Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AZIHF remained flat at $$23.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Azimut has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
Azimut Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.