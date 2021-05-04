Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $95,249.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00065160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00265783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01174540 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.75 or 0.00728354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,290.27 or 1.00171977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

