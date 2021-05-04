B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

