B. Riley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.