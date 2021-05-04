Babcock International Group (BCKIF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS: BCKIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2021 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/16/2021 – Babcock International Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2021 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2021 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$4.19 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

