Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 25.5% in April

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

