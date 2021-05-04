Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $22.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 10,915,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,602. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after buying an additional 486,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.