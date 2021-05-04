Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.69 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

