Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.82 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.10 ($3.64).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

