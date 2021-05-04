Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.