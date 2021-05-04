Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 177.82 ($2.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £30.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.51. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

