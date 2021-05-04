Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 296 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.51. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £29.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.