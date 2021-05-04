Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. 58,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,779. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.