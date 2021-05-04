Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,977 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 545,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,126,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

