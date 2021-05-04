Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.65 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.65 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTEGF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.79.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.