BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

BCE opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

