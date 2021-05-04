BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

BCE opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit