BCE Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

BCE opened at $47.44 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

