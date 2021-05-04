BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.35.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. BCE has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

