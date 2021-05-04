BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 18,511 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. BCS Wealth Management owned about 1.54% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $4,254,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $3,954,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $36.76.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.