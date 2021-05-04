BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

