BCS Wealth Management Purchases 1,642 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

