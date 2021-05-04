BCS Wealth Management Takes $234,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $5,098,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

