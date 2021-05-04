Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.