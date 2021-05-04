Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 8,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Earnings History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit