Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 8,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625. The firm has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

