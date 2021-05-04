Belden (BDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Belden stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Belden has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

