Belmont Capital LLC Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Belmont Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,828. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

