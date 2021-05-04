Belt (BELT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $798,760.00

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $127.64 million and $798,760.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $70.73 or 0.00129933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,051.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

