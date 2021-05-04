Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 232,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,556. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

