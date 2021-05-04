Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 107.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

