B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $275,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

