BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $45.48 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

