BIKI (BIKI) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, BIKI has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. BIKI has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00079835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00861763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.57 or 0.09828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00100320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043451 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

