Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.