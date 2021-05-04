Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

