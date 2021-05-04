Bismuth Market Cap Reaches $4.54 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $21,900.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000055 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,868,714 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

