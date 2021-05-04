Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $3,553.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00447236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00191900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.00201370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

