Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.53 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and $2.53 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $338.01 or 0.00623283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $973.11 or 0.01794407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00065021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001545 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,723,708 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

