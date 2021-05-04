Bitpanda Ecosystem Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $935.89 Million (BEST)

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (CURRENCY:BEST) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token has a total market cap of $935.89 million and $1.96 million worth of Bitpanda Ecosystem Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitpanda Ecosystem Token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitpanda Ecosystem Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00004209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00065290 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,848.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.28 or 0.03468994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00263514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.33 or 0.01158653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.14 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,310.08 or 1.00056295 BTC.

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s total supply is 883,626,310 coins and its circulating supply is 417,348,513 coins. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s official Twitter account is @bitpanda and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s official website is www.bitpanda.com/en/best . The Reddit community for Bitpanda Ecosystem Token is https://reddit.com/r/bitpanda

According to CryptoCompare, “BEST is the Bitpanda coin that offers users a wide range of benefits and perks within the Bitpanda ecosystem. It provides the growing community of around 1 million Bitpanda users with a wide range of rewards and benefits. It is issued by Bitpanda. By investing in BEST, the user will enjoy a reduction of up to 25% on Bitpanda trading fees, gain priority access to the Bitpanda Launchpad, which will be available later, and benefit from a wide range of upcoming features and rewards. It will play a vital role in Bitpanda’s global expansion and in making its vision of changing the rules of investing a reality. BEST is the fuel of the Bitpanda ecosystem, which means that the Bitpanda platform, the Bitpanda Global Exchange and future products like the Bitpanda Launchpad will make heavy use of incorporating it and offering users, who hold it, exclusive rewards and perks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitpanda Ecosystem Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitpanda Ecosystem Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitpanda Ecosystem Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

