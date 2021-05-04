BitRewards Price Hits $0.0003 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a market cap of $106,072.15 and $118.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003630 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitRewards is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

