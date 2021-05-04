Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $66.26. Blackbaud shares last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 1,293 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,852,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

