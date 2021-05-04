BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.01 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 58.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $2.01 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00026299 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,639,200 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

