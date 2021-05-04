Blackmoon (BMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1,211.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00843689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.67 or 0.09709471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

