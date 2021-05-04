Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

