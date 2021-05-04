B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $546.78

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.78 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 567.20 ($7.41). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 565.80 ($7.39), with a volume of 2,800,647 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BME. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 546.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 526.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

