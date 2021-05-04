BMO Capital Markets Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$263.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$257.10.

TSE BYD opened at C$230.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$219.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.39.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

