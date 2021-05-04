BMO Capital Markets Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$166.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$143.00 to C$166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$148.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$38.83 and a 52 week high of C$151.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$133.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.6800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 in the last quarter.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

