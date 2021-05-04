Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Shares of BCEI opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $703.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Earnings History for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit