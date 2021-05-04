Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Shares of BCEI opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $703.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

